Oman reported 93 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For the first time in eight months, Oman on Wednesday reported less than 100 COVID-19 cases. The sultanate announced on Wednesday the detection of 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 128, 236.

Oman reported more than 100 cases in a single day for the first time on April 13.

One new COVID-19-related death was also recorded, taking the total death toll to 1,491.

The total recovery cases reached 120,178, which is 93.7 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

Eight people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of in-patients in hospitals to 77, including 36 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Bahrain

Out of 9,576 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 184 new cases have been detected, taking the overall tally of infections to 90,634, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

There were 124 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 88,666. There are currently 15 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 33 cases receiving treatment. 1,603 cases are stable out of a total of 1,618 active cases.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Wednesday 177 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 361,536.

The health ministry also reported nine more virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 to 6,148.

The ministry also reported 169 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 352,418, with the recovery rate rising to 97.47 percent.

Riyadh reported the highest number of infections with 59 cases, followed by Mecca with 31 and Medina with 26.

With the significant fall in new infections, the active cases in the Kingdom also dropped to 2,970 out of which 383 were critical cases.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said it is continuously monitoring developments with regard to the mutation of coronavirus.

The ministry also said the coronavirus situation in the Kingdom is very reassuring and there are other reasons for the rise in infections around world.

The ministry is working to set up vaccination centres in all regions of the Kingdom.

Qatar