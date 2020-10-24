Kuwait
Kuwait today announced the detection of 695 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 120,927, the Ministry of Health said.
Four people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 744.
According to the ministry’s latest update, an additional 670 patients have made full recovery, pushing total recovered cases to 112,110, leaving 8,073 active cases, including 123 that are critical receiving intensive care in ICUs.
Saudi Arabia
The kingdom registered 395 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.
Total coronavirus cases have now hit 344,552, while total deaths are now at 5,281.
The Ministry of Health also announced an additional 417 patients have fully recovered, pushing overall recoveries across the kingdom to 330,995.
Active cases dropped to 8,276, including 788 that are critical receiving intensive care.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced that 363 people have tested for coronavirus in the kingdom over the past 24 hours. This brings total number of infections to 79,574.
Four new deaths have been reported today, taking fatality tall to 312.
There are currently 29 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 76 cases receiving treatment. 3,091 cases are stable out of a total of 3120 active cases.
Qatar
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed the detection of 254 new cases of coronavirus in Qatar during the past 24 hours, taking tally of infections to 130,965.
No new fatalities have been reported, keeping the fatality tall at 229. The ministry also announced 269 new recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 127,868.