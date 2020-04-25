Doctors and nurses are seen doing their final check on the equipment in a makeshift ICU "Field Intensive Care Unit 1" set up by Bahrian authorities to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) critical patients, at a car-park of Bahrain Defence Force Hospital in Riffa, Bahrain, April 14, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Bahrain reported 70 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,588, according to the Ministry of Health, Al Arabiya reported.

The ministry added that 51 expatriate workers were among the 70 new cases, with 19 of them getting the virus from direct contact with active cases.

It added that a total of 47 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 1,160.

Last Thursday, the Kingdom announced another coronavirus death for a 36-year-old male expatriate, bringing its total death count to eight.

Bahrain had recently ramped up testing for the COVID-19 virus, and it conducted more than 97,700 tests.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has also clarified the government’s decision on Tuesday to extend the statewide closures until May 7.