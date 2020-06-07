A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 6, 2020 shows Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi (C), Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar (R) and the Libyan Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh taking part in a joint press conference in the capital Cairo. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Arab Gulf states welcomed Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi’s initiative urging a quick ceasefire in Libya.

The Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain foreign ministries said in statements that they welcomed the Egyptian efforts for a political solution in Libya.

The UAE has announced its full support for Egyptian efforts being made to bring about an immediate ceasefire in Libya, and return to the political track to end the crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE stands with all efforts that seek an immediate end to the fighting in Libya, and return to the political track led by the United Nations in a manner that guarantees Libya’s sovereignty away from all external interference.

Al Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday alongside east Libya-based leaders, which proposes an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the Egyptian efforts aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis, and said it “supports the call of the Egyptian President for a ceasefire in Libya.

Riyadh confirmed its support to all international efforts calling for stopping the fighting in Libya and returning to the political track on the basis of relevant international initiatives and decisions, including what was agreed upon in the Berlin and Geneva conferences.

Kuwait also welcomed the Egyptian initiative: “Kuwait’s full support for the efforts aimed at bringing the Libyan parties to the negotiating table to reach a political solution in accordance with the Security Council resolutions and the outputs of the Berlin Conference in a manner that preserves Libya’s unity, independence and territorial integrity and realises the aspirations of its people.”