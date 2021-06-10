Cairo: Bahrain has extended for two more weeks restrictions imposed last month to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.
The National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 said that the decisions announced on May 27 have proved effective in reducing the infection curve. Bahrain so far has registered a total of 254,920 COVID-19 cases and 1,171 fatalities.
The taskforce announced continuing closure of commercial complexes, restaurants and coffee shops with their services limited to outdoor orders and deliveries, the continued shutdowns of gyms, sports centres, swimming pools, entertainment game facilities and cinemas as well as barbershops and spas.
The measures, which will be in effect until June 25, also include a ban on holding events and conferences as well as fans’ presence at sports events, keeping home work for all government agencies at 70 per cent of their overall capacity and continuing distance learning at all educational institutions, nurseries and kindergartens.
Meanwhile, work will continue during this period in essential sectors, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, bakeries, fuel stations, banks, foreign exchange bureaus, health care facilities and pharmacies
After 25 June, and based on the latest medical data, various sectors in Bahrain will be gradually reopened, according to the taskforce.