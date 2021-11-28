Cairo: Bahrain has updated its travel Red List, adding four more African countries after a new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 has emerged in southern Africa.
The Bahraini Civil Aviation Affairs said Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia have been added to the Red List, raising the total number of the countries placed on the list to 10.
The update came in response to recommendations made by the kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.
Earlier, Bahrain banned the entry of travellers from six other African countries, namely South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini.
Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through those countries, are barred from entering Bahrain, the king-dom’s news agency BNA reported.
Exception is made for the Bahraini citizens and foreign residents.