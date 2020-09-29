The Bahraini government has stepped in to help the private sector cushion the economic repercussions of the new coronavirus. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cairo: The Bahraini government has said it will pay half salaries of citizens employed at the private sector for three months starting from October as part of steps to cushion the economic repercussions of the new coronavirus.

Around 23,000 insured Bahraini employees and 4,000 enterprises will benefit from the support, said the government Secretary-General Yasser bin Issa said, according to the Bahraini news agency BNA.

The government also agreed to pay 50 per cent of salaries of a total of non-insured 524 workers at kindergartens and nurseries for three months starting from October.

In the same vein, the government decided to extend the wage support provided by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) for three more months beginning from October for 950 taxi drivers, public transport drivers as well as 829 driving instructors at the monthly rate of BD150 each, according to the official.

As part of the stimulus package, tourist establishments are to be exempted from paying fees for three more months starting from October.

Bahrain has over recent months taken a raft of measures to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19.

In August, the government said it will pay electricity, water and municipal bills on behalf of all citizens for three months starting from October.

The government also directed the Central Bank of Bahrain to urge all banks to postpone loan instalments for citizens affected by the pandemic until the end of this year in a way that will not affect banks’ liquidity or their financial solvency, the agency said.