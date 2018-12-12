Manama: When Bahrain school students go back to class following midyear break, they will not have to do any homework.
A decision announced by the Minister of Education Majid Al Nuaimi rescinded all forms of home assignments and replaced them with daily practical applications under teachers’ supervision at the end of each study session, “allowing for the consolidation of knowledge, the honing of skills and for answers to students’ questions and queries.”
The decision was among recommendations put forward by the ministry’s development committees to make school assignments an integral part of classroom activities.
The ministerial decision was taken upon the recommendation of the specialised committees after discussions over several months.
The committees were set up as part of the ministry’s efforts to develop academic curricula to meet the requirements of the 21st century and to instill the skills that the students should acquire, the ministry said.
“The decision will be reinforced by a number of alternative measures based on increasing interest in practical applications, under the supervision of the teachers, to connect the theoretical side with the practical aspect,” Al Nuaimi said.
“The ministry has been working for several months through various committees to develop curricula and other areas and to enhance the skills required from graduate students. The education process across all the stages is cumulative, with special attention to boost the students’ aptitudes in the principal courses, including mathematics, science and languages in accordance with international standards,” he added
Students should be able to compete and be creative and productive by possessing the necessary knowledge, skills and flexibility necessary to deal with everyday life, he added.
“Students should learn to become responsible citizens, and this requires the development of teaching strategies, problem solving skills and digital empowerment. It also calls for reviewing curricula and designing activities and programmes necessary to develop the aptitudes of the students.”
The no-homework rule is music to parents’ ears, especially mothers, who said they were now looking forward to enjoying family time. “We have been overwhelmed with the assignments and tasks forced on our sons and daughters as part of the education process,” Khawla, a secretary, said. “There is so much stress. Teachers seemed to compete who could assign the highest and most challenging homework. Our children get annoyed and we mothers get frustrated almost on a daily basis. The new decision will ease a lot of pressure,” she added.
Another mother, Hana said that she was trying to keep up with her daughter’s school studies and homework permanently. “It is not easy at all, and the situation is compounded when she comes home to do assignments that I cannot comprehend. As she is really keen on finishing her work, I end up in odd situations vis-a-vis my daughter.”