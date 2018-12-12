The no-homework rule is music to parents’ ears, especially mothers, who said they were now looking forward to enjoying family time. “We have been overwhelmed with the assignments and tasks forced on our sons and daughters as part of the education process,” Khawla, a secretary, said. “There is so much stress. Teachers seemed to compete who could assign the highest and most challenging homework. Our children get annoyed and we mothers get frustrated almost on a daily basis. The new decision will ease a lot of pressure,” she added.