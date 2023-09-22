Dubai: A man found himself in legal trouble after making inappropriate advances towards a young girl during a flight bound for Bahrain from another Gulf country.
The incident unfolded when the accused, an Asian man whose identity has not been disclosed, allegedly provided his phone number along with a message expressing his desire to communicate with the young girl. The move raised immediate concerns among passengers and cabin crew.
Upon landing in Bahrain, the situation took a serious turn as the victim’s mother, alarmed by the man’s actions, wasted no time in reporting the incident to the authorities. Her accusations prompted swift legal action against the accused.
Bahrain’s Cassation Court, in a final verdict, upheld the ruling of the lower criminal court. The defendant has been sentenced to one month in prison and faces permanent deportation from the country.
The charges against the accused include committing an act that violated the girl’s modesty in a public place on August 10, 2022, as well as engaging in moral corruption. These charges underline the gravity of the incident and the legal consequences that ensued.
The victim and her mother were returning from their journey when they observed the accused repeatedly stealing glances and seemingly waiting for an opportunity to strike up a conversation. Disturbed by this unsettling behaviour, the girl informed her mother of the situation, who then took the necessary legal measures.