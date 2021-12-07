Cairo: A Bahraini court had sentenced an expatriate to two months in prison for appearing in an online video insulting the kingdom’s currency, local media reported.
The Minor Criminal Court also ordered the defendant, who is an Asian national, be deported from Bahrain after serving the term. He will be banned from re-entering the kingdom for three years.
The case dates back to 2019 when the man posted a clip on the video app Tik Tok showing him folding a BD20 banknote, which carries the kingdom’s emblem, and then throwing it away in an offensive manner.
Police identified the offender who admitted to the act and he was also charged with misuse of social media.