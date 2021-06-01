Cairo: A Bahraini court had sentenced two expatriates to varying jail terms and deportation from the country after convicting them on charges of human trafficking and coercing two girls into prostitution, a prosecution official has said.
The verdict was issued by the Major Criminal Court, which sentenced one defendant to life imprisonment and ordered him to pay the cost of one victim’s return to her home country, chief of the human trafficking prosecution said.
The same court also sentenced the second defendant to 10 years in prison, ordered him to pay a fine of BD2,000, pay expenses of the second victim’s repatriation and be deported from Bahrain after serving the term, the official added.
The case was brought to the attention of Bahraini authorities through a foreign embassy in the country after one of the two girls complained that she had been held by an Asian man inside an apartment where she was forced to work as a prostitute.
The police soon raided the place and freed the girl, who also accused one defendant of sexually assaulting her. The second victim, meanwhile, was able to escape and reported the case to police.
Neither the exact nationalities of the defendants nor the victims were disclosed.