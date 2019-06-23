Suspected drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was reported by Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV on Sunday, Image Credit: Google maps

Riyadh: A terrorist attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned militants Sunday night targeted a Saudi airport, leaving one dead and 21 injured, said an official in the Arab alliance.

Read more UAE strongly condemns Al Houthi terror attack on Saudi Arabia

The attack hit Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia, a facility used daily by thousands of civilians, added Colonel Turki Al Maliki.

“The terrorist attack resulted in martyring a Syrian national and injuring seven civilians,” he said, according to the initial report by official Saudi news agency. Later the toll of those injured was revised to 21 - four Indians, two Egyptians, 13 Saudi and two Bangladeshis.

Earlier this month, Al Houthi extremists targeted the same airport with a rocket, injuring 26 civilians, including two children and three women.

Last month, Al Houthis claimed explosives-laden drone attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia amid tensions between Iran and the US.