Pat of roof up on a tree, after being ripped by Typhoon Vongfong (local codename "Ambo"). Photo taken in Easter Samar, where Typhoon Vongfong is wreaking havoc on Thursday (May 14).
Image Credit: Twitter/@Renzel John Copico
A scene in Eastern Samar during the landfall of Typhoon Vongfong (Ambo) on May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: Twitter/ @Renzel John Copico
First pictures of the damage wrought by Typhoon Vongfong in Eastern Samar, Philippines
Image Credit: TWitter/@Renzel John Copico
Dark clouds over Sorsogon, which lies on the pathway of Typhoon Vongfong now ravaging Samar island.
Image Credit: Tobit Hilotin
Quiet before the storm. Dark clouds gather above Sorsogon province, as residents on the path Typhoon Vongfong hope and pray for it to change course northwards, into the Pacific.
Image Credit: Amelyn Grutas Garcia
The typhoon, which packs gusts of up to to 190 km/h, is expected to wreak havoc in northern Samar as well as the main island of Luzon from May 14 (Thursday) until Saturday (May 16).
Image Credit: Amelyn Grutas Garcia
Skies above Bulan town, Sorsogon province in eastern Philippines, which lies on the typhoon's treacherous pathway taken 5.30pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: Biboi Asuncion Hilotin
Coming storm. Fishing boats moored near the mouth of a river to avoid the open sea as dark clouds gather in Sorsogon, in eastern Philippines. Thyphoon Vongfong has started pummeling the neighbouring province of Northern Samar, across the San Bernardino Strait from Thursday (May 14).
Image Credit: Paz Clarice
Foreboding clouds. The storm is seen triggering floods and landslides, as well as strong winds to parts of eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned.
Image Credit: Biboi Asuncion Hilotin
Image Credit: Pagasa