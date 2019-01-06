In France, the “yellow vests” are waging a relentless, occasionally violent protests that already forced the Paris government to pledge a range of measures to address grievances over taxes and declining standards of living.
In December, rare scenes of chaos gripped the Hungarian parliament as it passed controversial judicial reforms and labour legislation that critics call as “Slave Law”.
The legislation was passed by the Parliament dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party, who used their numbers to rewrite the Constitution to give his party greater power.
More protests gripped Budapest were held on Sunday, fanned by anger over the legislation that in effect compelled employees to work hundreds of hours of overtime without full or immediate compensation.
Meanwhile, in Serbia, thousands marched through Belgrade's frozen city centre on Saturday, January 5, the fifth consecutive weekend protests against President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), demanding media freedoms and an end to attacks against journalists and opposition figures.
On the face if it, protesters' anger stems from lofty local, anti-elitist demands — which are sometimes expressed through chaotic or valdalistic means.
But the protests manifest something far greater than localised economic or social issues. Pundits say there powerful undercurrents at work, similar to the Winter of Disconent in the UK in the 1970s.
These protests have different characteristics — and have no common trigger. As a regional block, the European Union is buffeted by a wave of nationalism and populism.
Some experts predict that economic nationalism, combined with with the wave of populism sweeping across the continent, could weaken the union.
The implications are chilling
Is this “winter of discontent” a sort of segue from the so-called “Arab Spring” that could change — or redefine — today's Europe?
Will the EU, which started with six members and now expanded to cover 28 countries, follow the fate of what was once the Soviet Union?
To be sure, this wave constitutes a test of the ties that bind EU nations.
There are many versions of internal political drama in different countries — driven by economic imperatives on the surface — against a backdrop of an anti-immigration backlash, a clash of national interests among disparate member nations, and international turmoil that had already triggered tough trans-Atlantic talk.
In July 2018, during US President Donald Trumps visit to the UK, he was faced by a "Carnival of Resistance," with major protests organised in London. The protests followed the "Women's March" — which brought 100,000 people to the streets of the British capital in 2017.
Across the continent, far-right populism and some extreme forms of nationalism that border on xenophobia are on the rise, mining the general frustration at the failure of the incumbent governments to turn the economy around and make prosperity more inclusive.
In many EU countries, fuel is added to this social fire by deep resentment over mass immigration.
Some experts see a trend: a potentially potent threat both from within and without that could shake the core of the European Union, which has dominated the bloc's politics since the fall of the Iron Curtain and the collapse of communist states in the east.
Meanwhile, Russia is stepping up its aggression in eastern Ukraine and US President Donald Trump is also waging a trade war against China — and could expand it to the EU, which Trumped labelled as a “foe”.
Unapologetic
Austria's unapologetic right-wing anti-immigration policy, fueled by the far-right Freedom Party, have leaders with known ties to neo-Nazis. The Netherlands also saw the the rise of the anti-immigrant, anti-Islam Party for Freedom, PVV, founded by Geert Wilders, the Netherlands's most hated man.
Part of the rhetoric populist political parties — such as the Dutch List Pinn Fortuyn (LPF) and Forza Italia (FI) — dish out include claims and demands concerning the renewal of democracy, backlash against the social and political elite and a bureaucratic system perceived as largely ineffective in heeding public sentiment.
The region could expect another difficult year, dominated by challenges that could easily turn into menacing crises.
Europe’s key challenges this 2019:
- UK will withdraw from the European Union (EU) on March 29.
- A brewing economic and financial crisis in Italy, which is expected to worsen and threaten the stability of the Eurozone.
- Populist protests could hound France, Hungary, Serbia, diminishing its potential to take a lead role in the pursuit of EU-level reforms
- In May, the European Parliament will holds elections, which is expected to a deliver a nationalist majority or near-majority
- This would then determine the next members of the powerful European Commission (EC).
- This would also sway the selection for leaders of other major regional institutions: The European Council and European Central Bank, and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
In the face of these anti-liberal backlash, and with the global growth slowing down, Germany’s ex-foreign minister Joschka Fischer fears for Europe’s very “survival” as a regional bloc.