Who can scare a full-grown lioness? Turns out, it’s one of her kids.

The Royal Zoological Society at Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo posted on October 7 a video of a less-than-two-month-old cub sneaking up on the resting lioness.

The clip, which lasts all of 19-seconds, has gone viral, generating in effect a moment worthy of a meme. The Zoo captioned the tweet : “Trying to relax when you have little ones.”

