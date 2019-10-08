Who can scare a full-grown lioness? Turns out, it’s one of her kids.
The Royal Zoological Society at Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo posted on October 7 a video of a less-than-two-month-old cub sneaking up on the resting lioness.
The clip, which lasts all of 19-seconds, has gone viral, generating in effect a moment worthy of a meme. The Zoo captioned the tweet : “Trying to relax when you have little ones.”
https://twitter.com/EdinburghZoo/status/1181139601769017344?s=20
The lioness is of an Asiatic breed. She was moved to the Edinburgh Zoo Edinburgh from Magdeburg Zoo in Germany in 2014. The cubs of this litter – originally five, but one three survive - were born in August.