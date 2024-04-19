Dubai: Turkish authorities reported a series of tremors striking central Turkey on Thursday, with the strongest measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale. While there were no reported casualties, the region remains on high alert.

Residents in the Tokat region, situated between the Black Sea and northern Anatolia, experienced at least three tremors late in the day and early evening.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that one of the tremors resulted in injuries and caused material damage. Intervention vehicles and ambulances were swiftly dispatched to the affected area.

According to local news agency AHI, five residents sustained injuries while attempting to flee their homes in panic. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that he is closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the governor of Tokat, alongside a delegation from Turkey's state relief agency AFAD, rushed to the scene to assess the situation.