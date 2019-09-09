A police officer had shot and killed three family members and then himself

AMSTERDAM: Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, news agency ANP reported.

Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, citing sources involved in the investigation, said a police officer had shot and killed three family members and then himself.

Police officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Emergency response teams were at the scene and a home in the neighborhood had been cordoned off.