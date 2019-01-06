Every weekend, for five weekends straight, tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets of Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Vranje and others across the former Yugoslav republic to demonstrate against the government in Belgrade and President Aleksandar Vucic — united in a belief that the nation is slowly slipping into autocratic rule and that the institutions of democracy are being undermined. And the protesters point to developments in nearby Hungary and the government there of Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a road map to what will happen in Serbia unless government policies are rolled back one way or another.