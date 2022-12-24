Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ukraine
A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Vienna: Diplomatic efforts to establish a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine are “making headway”, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said.

Police officers check a school that was damaged in Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Image Credit: AP
A civilian walks among heavily damaged residential buildings in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
Nastya, right, carries her cat as her mother Anna says goodbye to neighbors with whom they lived for months in a basement during Russian attacks in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
A label with the logo of the War Childhood Museum featuring Ukrainian and Bosnian flags is placed on a present for a child in Ukraine prepared by Bosnian children , at the War Childhood Museum in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. In homes and schools around Bosnia, youngsters have been preparing gift boxes they hope will put a smile on the faces of their peers living through war in Ukraine. For parents and educators helping the kids select what to send, the experience has awakened a rare found memory of the time when they were on the receiving end of the kindness of strangers while growing up and living in constant fear of death. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Image Credit: AP
Ukrainian soldiers ride in a Humvee in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
Ukrainian soldiers prepare barricades in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
Smoke billows from a building on fire after a Russian attack in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos) Image Credit: AP
Presents for children in Ukraine prepared by Bosnian children are seen at the War Childhood Museum in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. In homes and schools around Bosnia, youngsters have been preparing gift boxes they hope will put a smile on the faces of their peers living through war in Ukraine. For parents and educators helping the kids select what to send, the experience has awakened a rare found memory of the time when they were on the receiving end of the kindness of strangers while growing up and living in constant fear of death. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Image Credit: AP
The aim is to “agree and implement the much-needed measure soon”, he said in a statement on Friday - a day after he met and consulted with senior Russian officials on the matter in Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported.

Grossi said consultations with both Russia and Ukraine would continue in the near future to achieve the goal.

“It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident. I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations of strikes on the facility, the latest of which happened in late November.

According to Grossi’s statement on Friday, although the Zaporizhzhia plant “has been relatively quiet” in recent weeks, “the clear sound of military activity can still be heard in the vicinity of the facility, underlining persistent nuclear safety and security risks.”

“The situation remains extremely precarious and potentially dangerous, and the protection zone remains urgently needed,” Grossi said.

