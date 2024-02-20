The bothersome road craters are formed in the winter when water that seeps into road cracks, freezes and bursts.

For some, the poor state of Britain’s roads is symptomatic of the crumbling state of infrastructure across the country, including Victorian-era hospitals, schools and sewers.

‘Mr Pothole’

“Our roads are in a horrendous state because of lack of investment over decades by successive governments and authorities,” lamented Mark Morrell, an ardent 63-year-old activist, dubbed “Mr Pothole”.

“The UK road network is like the blood supply to the UK economy and it’s been neglected,” he told AFP.

Sir Rod Stewart filled in the potholes near his home himself after getting sick of them not being repaired. Image Credit: Source: Instagram @sirrodstewart

Hard road for Ferraris In 2022, singer Rod Stewart was filmed filling a pothole with gravel near his plush home close to London.

The performer, who released “Hard Road” in 1974, said at the time: “My Ferrari can’t go through here at all."

In the last decade, 23 cyclists have died in accidents blamed on potholes and other road defects, noted Duncan Dollimore at lobbyists Cycling UK.

The organisation’s work involves having local councils fix potholes.

“It’s partially successful but the big win would be to move them into a culture of maintaining the roads before the defect arises,” he told AFP.

Repair techniques may soon be transformed, however.

The University of Liverpool is helping to develop a pothole-filling robot powered by artificial intelligence.



Morrell’s eye-catching social media content includes floating rubber ducks in a pothole, filling another with instant noodles and riding a bright orange tank to parliament in London.

He pleads for a long-term road maintenance policy, to avoid the return of the craters at the slightest frost.

Morrell predicts that potholes will be among the five biggest issues in the UK general election expected this year.

They have also caught the attention of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative party is trailing badly behind the main opposition Labour in polls.

Sunak in November pledged to tackle “the scourge of potholes” with an “unprecedented” £8.3 billion ($10.5 billion) of funding over 11 years for road repairs in England.

Controversially, the money forms part of savings delivered after Sunak scrapped a key leg of a planned new high-speed railway, HS2, due to soaring costs.

Morrell meanwhile claims the amount set aside is a fraction of what is needed.

A damaged road in Liverpool. Image Credit: AFP

Snipers and canyons

Potholes are not unique to Britain and nor do they all look the same, earning them different nicknames.

“There’s no escaping” the Alcatraz, or cluster of potholes, RAC claims in a light-hearted assessment on its website.

The Sniper is hard to spot, while a chasm-like Canyon is “a complete nightmare for two-wheelers”.

To mark National Pothole Day, Britain’s biggest vehicle-breakdown company, the AA, said it dealt with nearly 632,000 pothole-related incidents in 2023, the highest in five years.

It added that pothole damage cost UK motorists 474 million pounds last year.

According to the Asphalt Industry Alliance, more than 14 billion pounds is needed to fix a backlog of repairs in England and Wales.

Plague

Morrell is meanwhile not alone in harnessing his creative side to highlight the UK’s pothole plague. Across the country, people spray paint around the damage, hoping it will force local councils to act quickly.

Comedy on the road can be found also in Essex, the county where Stewart carried out his DIY work. A resident there creates pothole scenes using his grandchildren’s toys.