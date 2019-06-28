PM candidate Jeremy Hunt says he would want Boris Johnson in his government

London: Boris Johnson tries to keep both moderate Conservatives and Brexiteers onside, refusing to rule out suspending Parliament to force a no-deal Brexit, even as he said the odds of a chaotic divorce were “a million-to-one against.” His efforts to appeal to pro-Brexit Tory voters risk fueling parliamentary opposition to a Johnson premiership. Meanwhile, British prime ministerial candidate Jeremy Hunt said on Friday he would offer a cabinet job in any future government he might lead to his rival for the top job, Boris Johnson.

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the competition with Hunt, the current foreign minister, to be next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

“Of course I would love to have Boris in my cabinet,” Hunt told an audience of Conservative Party members at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England.