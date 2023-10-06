Oslo: Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, announced the prize Friday in Oslo.
"If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her. So she can be present to receive this honour, which is what we primarily hope for," Reiss-Andersen told a press conference after announcing Mohammadi was this year's prize winner.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed activist Narges Mohammadi highlighted the courage and determination of Iranian women.
"We've seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence and detention," said OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell.
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.
The committee received 351 nominations for this year's prize, out of which 259 were individuals and the rest organizations. Their names are kept secret for 50 years.
Last year's winners were human rights advocates Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.
Previous laureates include Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King and the European Union.