Prior to boarding an Ireland-bound ferry in the UK, lorry drivers will need to upload details of the goods they are carrying on a declaration form contained in the app. By the time they reach Tuskar Rock, or the Kish Bank lighthouse offshore approaching Dublin Port, the drivers will know whether they’ve been routed through green, orange or red channels. Green means the truckers are free to leave the ports on arrival; orange means there are questions about their paperwork and they’ll need to stop at a trade facilitation counter to clear up issues before they can proceed; and red means they must proceed to a new central control compound where the loads will be check by customs, agricultural, health, environmental or other officers tasked with upholding EU standards and laws on everything from boxes of tinned sardines to computer parts, building materials to plugs – anything and everything that moves from the UK into of a zone where the free movement of goods, services and people was guaranteed. And that combined 27-member bloc covers more than 500 million people and represents the world’s third-largest marketplace.