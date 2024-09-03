He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday at Ulaanbaatar’s imposing Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square.

A band blared out martial tunes and the Russian and Mongolian national anthems as the two leaders stood in the square near Mongolian soldiers in traditional costume, some of them on horseback.

Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since his troops launched attacks on the country in 2022.

Ukraine has reacted furiously to the trip, accusing Mongolia of “sharing responsibility” for Putin’s “war crimes” after authorities did not detain him at the airport.

Putin and Khurelsukh deliver a joint media statement following their talks in Ulaanbaatar. Image Credit: AFP

Kyiv had urged Mongolia to execute the arrest warrant, while the ICC said last week all its members had an “obligation” to detain those sought by the court.

In practice, there is little that can be done if Ulaanbaatar does not comply.

Mongolia enjoys close cultural links to Moscow.

Mongolia was under Moscow’s sway during the Soviet era but has sought to keep friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing since the Soviet collapse in 1991.

It has not condemned Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the United Nations.

No chance

The Kremlin said last week it was not concerned that Putin would be arrested during the visit.

“Obviously there was no chance of arresting Putin,” Bayarlkhagva Munkhnaran, a political analyst and a former adviser on Mongolia’s National Security Council, told AFP.

“In Ulaanbaatar’s view the current ICC warrant-related scandal is a passing matter compared to the need to maintain secure and predictable relations with the Kremlin,” he said.

Genghis Khan Square was decked out with huge Mongolian and Russian flags for Putin’s first visit to Mongolia in five years.

Putin’s visit is being held to mark the 85th anniversary of a decisive victory by Mongolian and Soviet forces over Imperial Japan.

Putin pointed to a number of “promising economic and industrial projects” between the two countries in an interview before the trip with Mongolian newspaper Unuudur, shared by the Kremlin.

Those projects included the construction of the Trans-Mongolian gas pipeline linking China and Russia, he said.

Putin also said he was “interested in pursuing substantive work” towards a trilateral summit between himself, Mongolian and Chinese leaders.

Mongolia’s government has not commented on the calls to arrest Putin.

A spokesman for President Khurelsukh took to social media on Sunday to deny reports that the ICC had sent a letter asking Mongolia to execute the warrant during Putin’s visit.