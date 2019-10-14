First electoral blow for nationalist leader Orban since he came to power in 2010

Gergely Karacsony adresses the audience after his victory in the Budapest mayoral election over the current city Mayor Istvan Tarlos. Image Credit: AFP

Budapest: Hungary’s opposition won the Budapest mayoralty Sunday in local elections, the first electoral blow for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since he came to power in 2010.

With around 62 per cent of votes counted, centre-left challenger Gergely Karacsony led by around 50 per cent of the vote ahead of the incumbent mayor Istvan Tarlos on around 45 per cent.