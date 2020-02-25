Image Credit: File

State hospitals in South Africa have sterilized some pregnant HIV-positive women without their consent, according to an investigation by the government's Commission for Gender Equality.

The investigation was prompted by a 2015 complaint by the non-profit Women's Legal Centre, which documented 48 cases where women were allegedly either forced or coerced into agreeing to the procedure while giving birth.

South Africa has the biggest HIV epidemic in the world, with a prevalence rate of 13% and about 7.7 million people living with the virus that causes AIDS. The impact of the epidemic on family structures and life expectancy has led to widespread stigmatization of those who are affected by the virus.

Medical staff breached their duty of care and subjected the women to inhumane treatment, the Commission for Gender Equality said in a 57-page report Tuesday. Doctors and nurses told some of the HIV-positive women that they should not be having children and that they would die if they didn't get sterilized following delivery. Many agreed to the procedure by signing forms they didn't understand.

When one of the women asked what the forms were for, her concerns were dismissed by a nurse, according to an affidavit.

"You HIV people don't ask questions when you make babies. Why are you asking questions now?" the report quoted the nurse as saying. "You must be closed up because you HIV people like making babies and it just annoys us. Just sign the forms, so you can go to theater."