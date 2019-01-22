The war of independence in Algeria was a long and hard-fought campaign between 1954 and 1962. Algerian historians say at least 1.5 million people died, while the French say it was more like 400,000. Either way, that, along with military defeats in Vietnam and the realisation that colonial possessions could not be held by military force alone, nor against the ideology of democratic values or Communism, led to a string of secessions of nations around the world — very similar to what happened to the former colonies of the British, Belgian and Portuguese empires in the post-Second World War period.