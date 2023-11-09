Madrid: The former head of Spain's centre-right People's Party in the Catalonia region was shot in the face in the Spanish Madrid on Thursday, police said.
Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30 p.m. and taken to hospital.
Hospital authorities said his life was not in danger.
Police were hunting a gunman and an accomplice who drew up near Vidal-Quadras on a black Yamaha motorbike, shot him, and then drove off.
Rescue workers said a bullet passed through Vidal-Quadras' jaw.
A torched motorbike police believe was used in the attack was later found. No arrests have been made. Police told Reuters no motive had been established for the attack.
Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a former head of the centre-right People's Party (PP) in Catalonia and a member of the far-right Vox party.
"I want to convey my solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Alejo Vidal-Quadras. All my affection at this time for him and his family," Sanchez posted on social media.