Arrests were made in Netherlands after rape charges were filed by three girls aged 15-16

The Hague: Police have arrested eight men suspected of being part of a sex ring who drugged underaged girls before gang-raping them at a car workshop in southern Netherlands.

The arrests were made in the city of Den Bosch and surrounds after separate rape charges were filed by three girls aged 15-16, police said on Tuesday.

“The girls, who were believed to have been drugged, were then abused in their helpless condition by several men in the group. Sometimes violence was used,” a police statement said.

“The girls met the men via social media,” it added.

An investigation started early this year and forensic detectives combed the workshop for clues in April.

The suspects were aged between 18 and 26 and were from Den Bosch and the nearby town of Rosmalen, police said.

“Detectives also believe that more girls were victims of the gang, but have been too afraid to come forward,” the statement said.