Dubai: Move aside Kiki challenge, there’s a new challenge taking over social media. After the #InMyFeelings challenge, #DeleAlliChallenge has gone viral around the world.

It all began when Dele Alli, an English professional footballer, made his now-signature hand gesture after scoring a goal during a recent Premier League game, as stated in a report published by US-based Time magazine. The report states that during this match, fans, commentators and even other players gave the hand motion their best shot.

👁 A post shared by Dele (@dele) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

However, since then, many videos and images have emerged on Instagram and Twitter, with people attempting to replicate the trick.

Instagram user @kanav2296 shared a video of his attempt with the caption: “#challengeaccepted✔#deleallichallenge”

#challengeaccepted✔ #deleallichallenge @abhinav_bucha A post shared by kanav kalsotra🖤 (@kanav2296) on Aug 24, 2018 at 1:23am PDT

User @thedelightoflife tagged the footballer and shared her video.

Tweep @Lipsy_28 posted: “My mother thought I was going psycho, but learnt the #DeleAllichallenge!”

My mother thought I was going psycho but learnt the #DeleAllichallenge 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/3LPYeKUlQl — Lipa Nessa ⚽️ (@Lipsy_28) August 15, 2018

Many footballers and other sports personalities have also joined the challenge by posting videos of themselves performing the trick.

Jérôme Junior Onguéné, a Cameroonian-French footballer, was one of them. On his official twitter account, @Jong22_, he shared his video with the caption: “#DeleAlliChallenge Successful.”

Andy Murray, a British professional tennis player, shared his video on his official Instagram account, @andymurray.

He wrote: “Did I? Anyone else got this in the locker? Bit harder than it looks. @dele #firsttake”

Some international celebrities were also seen joining the challenge on their social media accounts.

Banita Sandhu, Bollywood actress, shared her version of the challenge on her twitter account, @BanitaSandhu, with the caption: “One for the kids. #DeleChallenge”

Sam Bailey, an English singer and songwriter, also attempted the challenge. On her Instagram account, @sambaileysinger, she wrote: “It has took me all day! I think I’ve cracked it!!”

While many were still struggling with the challenge, with many social media users sharing videos of themselves failing it, some users offered assistance by sharing easy steps to perform the trick successfully.

Instagram user @godspowerovbije posted: “Level 1 completed. #DeleAlliChallenge. Step 1: Do the Okay smiley. Step 2: Flip the three straight fingers downward to raise the ‘O’ shape upward. Step 3: Readjust your entire arm and place on your face. Now try and comment with a selfie.”

But, it doesn’t end there. Some social media users took it up a notch by posting videos of the #DeleAlliChallenge 2.0. The upgraded challenge involved gestures that converted people’s hands into goggles covering their eyes.

Tweep @lexi_ceballos shared a video of herself performing this challenge with the caption: “Magic.”

Instagram user @irshanahmed shared a picture of himself doing the second version of the challenge with the caption: “Extending the #deleallichallenge.”

Have you tried this challenge yet?