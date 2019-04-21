He took 73 percent of the vote

Ukrainian comic actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy flashes a victory sign following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine March 31, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

KIEV: Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, trouncing incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

Zelensky, a 41-year-old whose only previous political experience was playing the president on television, took 73 percent of the vote, according to exit polls conducted by several think tanks.

Ukraine's outgoing leader Petro Poroshenko conceded defeat and congratulated Zelensky on his landslide victory.

Poroshenko said the results were "clear" and a reason to "call my opponent and congratulate him".

"I will leave office but I want to firmly stress - I will not quit politics," he added.