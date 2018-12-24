Sitting at a squat wooden desk passed down to him from his grandfather, Genny Di Virgilio proudly showed off the delicate handmade pieces inside his family workshop, which his great-grandfather opened in 1930. Like many of the other shops, the Di Virgilio workshop stocks little red horn amulets, which look a bit like chili peppers and are meant to ward off bad luck (“We have a saying in Naples: ‘It’s not true, but I believe it’”) and figurines that cleverly piggyback on international politics. (“We sold a lot of statues of Trump last year,” he said. “Mamma Mia.”)