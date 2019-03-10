Thought to be body of a nine-year-old who went missing after a refugee boat sank

Lesbos: The body of a child believed to have drowned in a refugee boat accident washed up on a beach of the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, the Athens News Agency.

Local media reports and coastguard sources said it was believed the headless body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was that of a nine-year-old girl who went missing after a boat sank off the east of Lesbos last month.

People who found the body on Lesbos's Vatera beach early Sunday alerted the coastguard, who took the body to hospital for an autopsy.

Hours later, the body of a man was also discovered in the same area, Athens News Agency reported.

On Thursday, two children were among three people who died when a refugee boat sank near the Greek island of Samos.