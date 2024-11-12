London: The leader of the world's Anglican communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, on Tuesday said he was resigning following a damning report that concluded the Church of England covered up a serial abuse case.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church," Welby said in a statement.

Three members of the General Synod, the Church's national assembly, had started a petition demanding that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quit in the wake of the revelations.

On Monday, Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley became the most senior clergy member yet to join those calls, telling the BBC it would be hard for the Church to "continue to have a moral voice" when "we cannot get our own house in order".

The report found the Church of England - the mother church of Anglicanism - was responsible for a catalogue of failures over "prolific, brutal and horrific" abuse by John Smyth, a lawyer who organised evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s.

It confirmed he carried out "traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks" on as many as 130 boys and young men in Britain, Zimbabwe and South Africa spanning several decades.

Smyth, who lived in Africa from 1984, died aged 75 in South Africa in 2018 while under investigation by British police and never faced any criminal charges.

Labelling him "arguably the most prolific serial abuser" ever associated with the Church, the independent probe found Church officials knew about his abuses by the early 1980s.

But those informed "participated in an active cover-up" which allowed Smyth to continue abusing for decades to come, it confirmed.

Welby, it stated, "could and should" have formally reported the abuse to authorities in 2013.