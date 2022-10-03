UAE based Acme Intralog has expanded its European operations with the opening of a new office in Germany. As a part of its awareness campaign in Germany, the company also participated in LogiMAT trade fair in Stuttgart to showcase automation components manufactured by Acme in its state-of-the-art R&D facility in Dubai.
Acme produces a complete range of conveyor, AS/RS and control systems as well as shuttles, stacker cranes, mini loads and other material handling solutions. The company provides comprehensive services including intralogistics consultancy, installation, and product life cycle support services. With more than 45 years of industry experience as a driving force in the transformation of the intralogistics industry in the Middle East, Acme is keen to expand the solution portfolio offered in Germany.
According to Navin Narayan, CEO, Acme Intralog: “With the support of our German team, we look forward to implementing our innovative warehouse systems for our customers in Central Europe. Our automation solutions will cater to the needs of FMCG manufacturers and distributors, fashion and retail, spare parts, pharmaceutical distributors, retailers as well as e-commerce businesses in Europe. We have a local team with experience in the German and Central European market. We can provide customised material handling systems offering high scalability and quick return on investment.”
With a team of in-house design engineers, fabrication units and electro-mechanical installation teams, Acme provides comprehensive service and solutions for the intralogistics sector. Acme solutions are CE certified and meet international quality requirements, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to quality and service. With over 140 personnel in the UAE operations, Acme is the largest logistics automation solution provider in the Middle East.