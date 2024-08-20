As Japan experienced record heat in July, authorities at Nara Park set up misting stations for visitors who were there for the deer population. But in a surprising turn of events, the herd of deer took over the misting stations to cool down themselves.

In a post shared by user tweeting_fromJP on X, the herd can be seen sitting on the floor as water is sprayed from the misting stations, cooling themselves down. Nara Park, famous for its deer population, sees deer often walking around comfortably around humans and even asking them for food.