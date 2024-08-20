As Japan experienced record heat in July, authorities at Nara Park set up misting stations for visitors who were there for the deer population. But in a surprising turn of events, the herd of deer took over the misting stations to cool down themselves.
In a post shared by user tweeting_fromJP on X, the herd can be seen sitting on the floor as water is sprayed from the misting stations, cooling themselves down. Nara Park, famous for its deer population, sees deer often walking around comfortably around humans and even asking them for food.
While visitors at Nara tried to locate a misting station to cool down, they came across a herd of deer sitting comfortably and cooling down, at almost every misting station present at the park.
Netizens on social media noted that the deer were smart for knowing how to cool themselves off. One user said, “Around Nara Park, deer are the top priority.”
Another comment read, “This is so cute!”
According to a bilingual news blog, SoraNews24, the misting stations are expected to operate until mid-September, meaning the deer will most likely continue to take over every misting station.