An Indian commuter rides past an awareness message painted on a road during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Highlights WHO sets 6-point guidelines to countries in easing of stay-at-home orders

Concerns over contagion among vulnerable members of the community, especially the elderly, drive calls to have phased easing of lockdowns

Data on how deadly is COVID-19 compared to seasonal still out, as estimates of spread of infection vary widely

Infection and case fatality rates depend on extensive testing, which in many countries is still found wanting

Dubai: The world is emerging from stay-at-home orders triggered by COVID-19. Nations are restarting their economies as people go back to work, and businesses reopen.

The coronavirus has disrupted daily life for billions of people, not to mention the tens of thousands killed. It has also reshaped society – including 1.4 billion children whose educations are now derailed. Companies big and small have faced massive losses, with millions of people out of work.

But hope springs eternal.

With social distancing, it's not business as usual

It's too early to say whether the world will be back to "business as usual."

Coronavirus outbreaks are still at different stages around the world.

Some countries, including the UAE and New Zealand, have eased their restrictions, whereas in others the restrictions are being kept in place. Elsewhere, they are even being strengthened.

The World Health Organisation is advising countries that ease restrictions to wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact, before taking further measures.

What would it take for the lockdowns to ease?

Across the world, the question of when to ease shutdowns remains a burning issue. Data on the actual case fatality rate of COVID-19 against seasonal flu, for example, is still out, due to lack of testing in many places.

In some countries, such as the US, sectors of the population invoke their constitutional right in demanding an end to stay-at-home order, even before a vaccine is ready. Billions of people are still living under some form of quarantine.

But experts say the curbs on movement have achieved much and the benefits are clear.

The gains should be protected, lest the more vulnerable sectors of the population be unnecessarily exposed, according to a UN guidance.

The virus has spread in facilities for the elderly in Europe and North America. In Singapore it has infected migrant workers in dormitories.

6 WHO guidelines for ending a coronavirus lockdown

The WHO gave a new guidance (on May 1, 2020), in easing lockdowns. Experts say people must be ready to "change behaviours for the foreseeable future," as the WHO updates its advice on the lifting of quarantine orders.

It gave six conditions to be met before lifting restrictions:

1. Disease under control

The first key step to easing restrictions and preventing a second wave is having no local transmission. The WHO said they would measure this as being when new cases are either detected sporadically or when they come in clusters from known contacts or people coming into the country.

2. Capacity of health systems

The agency listed five key measures to “detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact”. The WHO recommends authorities continue to actively look for new cases through measures such as entry screening and providing test results within 24 hours.

3. Protection for the vulnerable

Hot spot risks are minimised in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes.

4. Safety for schools, workplaces

Ensure schools, workplaces and other essential places have established preventive measures. Places with high footfall must keep measures to lower the risk of infection — physical distancing, hand washing, respiratory etiquette and temperature monitoring.

5. Passenger screening

The WHO also recommended that the risk of importing new cases “can be managed”. Authorities should not consider lifting lockdowns until they've completed a thorough analysis of likely origin and routes of cases that entered the country. Measures to rapidly detect and isolate travellers suspected of carrying coronavirus must also be in place.

6. Communication

Communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a "new normal". The WHO says public co-operation is vital to successfully transitioning out of lockdown.

In Asia, many countries saw a rise in cases when restrictions were first eased. A good model in terms of public communication is New Zealand, with its 4-Level Alert System, driven by data and scientific facts, and ensures everyone is on the same page.

In some countries, such as the US, sectors of the population invoke their constitutional rights to demand an end to lockdown, even before a vaccine is ready.

But experts say the curbs on movement have achieved much, and the gains should be protected, lest the more vulnerable sectors of the population be unnecessarily exposed. The virus has spread in facilities for the elderly in Europe and North America. In Singapore it has infected migrant workers in dormitories.

“It’s really important that as countries ease those measures that they are constantly on the look out for a jump in infections and in particular are dealing with transmission in special settings,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's emergency programme, said in a recent briefing.

“Because a spark in a situation like that turns into a fire very, very quickly,” he added, referring to the Singapore experience.

The WHO recognises the difficulty for governments to maintain lockdowns during the pandemic, “for social, psychological and economic reasons. So we are very anxious that we can move to a situation where the disease can be kept under control with less severe measures,” he said.

“But at the same time we want to avoid a situation where we release measures too easily and then we bounce back into intense transmission and we have to do it all over again,” he said.

