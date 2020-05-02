1 of 14
Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen. | Above: A customer follows arrows on the floor of a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 14
In a trial at a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald's has been looking for ways to maintain social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed. | Above: A customer stands in a taped-off space inside a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 14
"We have tried to figure out how to keep our customers and employees safe, while maintaining a restaurant atmosphere," McDonald's Netherlands spokeswoman Eunice Koekkoek said. "These are drastic changes, but we hope to make them in a way that customers don't notice them too much." | Above: A man takes a number at a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 14
Restaurants, bars and other public places in the Netherlands have been closed since March 15. As of Friday, 39,791 coronavirus cases had been confirmed with 4,893 deaths. | Above: A woman uses a touch screen at a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 14
But new infections have been dropping, prompting calls to loosen the lockdown after its current deadline of May 19. A decision on whether to reopen restaurants and bars is expected around May 12, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out a return to normal. | Above: A customer receives her order inside a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 14
If they do reopen, they will have to keep customers and staff at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart to avoid a new wave of infections. McDonald's says it could introduce table service, with burgers and fries wheeled to customers on trolleys from which they can pick up their orders. | Above: A view inside a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 14
Other new features would include hand-washing stations at the entrance and a host behind a plastic screen showing customers their place in line. | Above: An employee cleans a touch screen at a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 14
Many restaurant owners in the Netherlands fear social distancing will simply put them out of business. But McDonald's expects its new set-up will work at 180 larger restaurants out of its 252 franchises in the country. Above: | An employee wearing protective gloves handles an order at a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 14
"On average this will allow us to serve around 66% of our normal number of customers," Koekkoek said. "We don't expect reopening to be allowed before June. But even then, we will move in steps. Readjusting 180 restaurants is a tall order." | Above: A customer cleans his hands before entering a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 14
About three quarters of McDonald's 39,000 restaurants worldwide were operational as of Thursday, including almost all its nearly 14,000 outlets in the United States, where drive-throughs are common. | Above: A customer receives her order inside a prototype location of McDonald's in Arnhem.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 14
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 1.5m social distancing measure, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 14
A view inside a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands. The sticker reads "Wave from a safe distance".
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 14
An employee handles table service numbers for clients inside a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands.. Text reads "1.5 metre distance".
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 14
An employee waits for clients inside a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Image Credit: REUTERS