In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers in protective suits help transfer the first group of patients into the newly-completed Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Image Credit: AP

Fears continue to grow about the spread of the coronavirus with attention increasingly focused on infected cruise ships.

Japan said it found an additional 70 cases aboard the Diamond Princess in the port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infected on the ship to 355.

Taiwan confirmed its first death from the virus, a man in his 60s. The deceased was a taxi driver, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control said in a statement late Sunday. He carried three passengers returning to Taiwan from China, Hong Kong and Macau, who later visited doctors for respiratory symptoms.

CDC is tracking the three people and all close contacts of the man who died.

Malaysia said it won't allow any more passengers from the Westerdam luxury liner to enter the country from Cambodia, after an American woman released from the ship was diagnosed in Kuala Lumpur.

China said Sunday the number of cases nationwide had reached 68,500, with the death toll rising to 1,665. Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported fewer new infections for a second straight day, and 139 deaths. It had 1,843 new cases, dropping from 2,420 a day earlier.

