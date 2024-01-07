Dhaka: Bangladesh election officials began counting votes Sunday after polls guaranteed to give a fifth term in office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina closed, following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”.

“This election is necessary because we need to complete unfinished development work. I’m determined to make sure that democracy continues,” Hasina — who is the longest-serving female head of government in the world — told reporters after casting her vote on Sunday morning along with her sister and daughter in the capital Dhaka. “Without democracy, development work can’t continue.”

She has overseen one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and lifted millions out of poverty as part of her development agenda. Sheikh Hasina — the world’s longest current serving female leader — ruled Bangladesh between 1996-2001 and again since 2009.

Rapid Action Battalion personnel stand guard as opposition activists protest in Dhaka.

Her party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies.

“Vote counting has begun,” election commission spokesman Shariful Alam told AFP.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a general strike and urged the public not to participate in what it called a “sham” election.

A woman casts her vote in Dhaka.

Results expected early Monday

But Hasina, 76, called for citizens to cast their ballots and show their faith in the democratic process.

“The BNP is a terrorist organisation,” she told reporters after casting her vote.

Hasina shows her ballot as she casts vote in Dhaka.

“I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country,” she added.

Results are expected as early as Monday morning.

Polling agents helping people to get their voting slips.

Low turnout

Initial signs suggested that turnout was low. At noon, according to Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, turnout stood at 18.5 per cent.

Many said they had not voted because the outcome was assured.

“We all know who’s going to win,” said Farhana Manik, 27, a student.

The BNP and other parties staged months of protests last year, demanding Hasina step down ahead of the vote.

On Sunday, police in the port city of Chittagong said they had fired shotguns to break up a rally of up to 60 opposition members who had blocked a road using burning tyres, adding that no one was injured.

The election commission said nearly 700,000 police officers and reservists had been deployed to keep order during the vote along with nearly 100,000 members of the armed forces.

Politics in the world’s eighth-most populous country was long dominated by the rivalry between Hasina, the daughter of the country’s founding leader, and two-time premier Khaleda Zia, wife of a former military ruler.

Hasina has been the decisive victor since returning to power in a 2009 landslide.

Zia, 78, was convicted of graft in 2018 and is now in ailing health at a hospital in Dhaka, with her son Tarique Rahman helming the BNP in her stead from London.