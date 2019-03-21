Image Credit:

Highlights The Asian country is blessed with abundant mineral resources — gold, copper, nickel, gas and oil, among others

Its central bank is awash with foreign exchange reserves

More than 50 sovereign wealth funds owned by numerous countries hold assets exceeding $8 trillion

The Philippines is yet to join this party

Dubai: It’s an open secret of high-income nations — and how they generate cash.

It's the common denominator between Singapore, the UAE and Norway: They all have sovereign wealth funds (SWFs). US states like Texas and California have it, too; as does Timor Leste, a new country now aspiring to join Asean.

SWFs are some of the world’s top cash generators. These state funds, managed like private funds, invest in stocks, bonds, commodities and innovative companies that fire up the global economy.

The Philippines, today, has that rare chance to join this party. Generational poverty (a family having lived in poverty, i.e. <$1.25/ day, for at least two generations), experts say, is not due to lack of character; rather, it's simply due to a lack of cash.

So it must be asked: Does the country have enough cash to create a wealth fund?

The short answer: Yes. The way to raise it, it turns out, is incredibly simple.

However, it needs a strong will and "buy-in" from leaders and all Kabayans (Filipinos) alike. It's a super strategic move for any nation to make, though it may generate zero short-term benefits.

With a professionally-run state wealth fund, the Philippines could potentially crush the most persistent poverty in South-East Asia.

Following is a Q&A on how it works:

1. What's a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF)?

It is a state-owned money pool invested like a private fund directly in various assets — stocks, bonds, commercial debts, real estate, infrastructure, precious metals and other "vehicles".

Established by law, SWFs are run by professional managers who invest their assets the way private fund managers do. The pooled funds typically come from a nation's budget surplus, savings or mineral resources.

2. What are the benefits of having it?

Invests surplus funds, instead of keeping them in central banks or national Treasury

Earns like other private or corporate funds from market expansion

Taps the skills, knowledge of 'rocket scientist' fund managers to grow assets

Builds capital, allows the state to raise cash for poverty-reduction, health, education, defence, infrastructure and other priority programmes

Helps protect a country from global or regional economic downturns

Protects future generations from potential overspending of the present

Helps improve the country's international standing

3. What's the history of SWFs

The first known fund was created in the 1850s. In the 1950s, the first sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East was was established, the Kuwait Investment Authority (1953), to invest excess oil revenues. Since then, three major funds were created:

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (1976)

Singapore's Government Investment Corporation (1981)

Norway's Government Pension Fund (1990)

The oldest fund, established in 1854, is the Texas Permanent School Fund, with current assets estimated at $37.7 billion. One of the newest funds is the Timor Leste Petroleum Fund, established in 2005, with assets worth about $16.6 billion.

4. What's the size of SWFs' assets?

In 2012, there are more than 50 sovereign wealth funds, and according to the SWF Institute, with assets exceeding north of $5 trillion. Norway, alone, has SWF assets exceeding $1 trillion, managed by the Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM). Today, cummulative assets of SWFs are worth $8.14 trillion today, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

5. Why create an SWF?

Motives vary from country to country. Most Gulf countries set aside a portion of their surplus from petroleum trade in such funds. Many states use SWFs — Singapore has two — as a way to generate profits for the citzens' benefit.

6. Can Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) be considered an SWF?

No. It is state-owned and state-guaranteed entity created to implement the country's monetary policy, and use different levers to maintain price stability. Some central banks, however, behave like SWFs, when they are mandated by law to do so. The Philippines' BSP, reconstituted in 1993 under Republic Act 7653, is not mandated to function as an SWF, though it is awash with enough cash to do so.

The headquarters of the Bangko Sentral ng Philippines. BSP holds $82.13 billion (as of January 2019) in gross international reserves (GIR), bigger than Australia's GIR of US$56.2 billion in the same period. Image Credit: File

$82. 13 B value of gross international reserves (including foreign currency deposits, bonds, gold) held by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as of December 31, 2018.

7. Why is there no wealth fund in the Philippines?

It takes legislation. An act of Congress, or an Executive Order (EO) would enable the creation of one, or several, SWFs. The Filipino people, through its leaders, must "buy-in" to this idea.

Currently, there's a bill pending in the Senate proposing the creation of a Philippine SWF. Filed on May 16, 2018, it is currently gathering dust at the Senate committee level. The bill is called “An Act Establishing a Philippine Sovereign Wealth Fund, Providing for the Management, Investment, and Use of Proceeds of Its Assets, Appropriating Funds Therefore and Other Purposes."

President Rodrigo Duterte in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Joint Session of the 17th Congress at the Session Hall of the House of Representatives Complex in Constitution Hills, Quezon City on July 23, 2018. Image Credit: Presidential Communications

Out of the 24 Senators, 12 senatorial seats will be contested in the May elections, while all seats in the House of Representatives are open. Following the elections, the SWF bill must be refiled in both houses.

8. What if the bill is not re-filed?

If no legislator re-files or sponsors it in both houses, the idea of a Philippine SWF will die a natural death.

Alternatively, President Rodrigo Duterte can sign an Executive Order (EO) creating a Philippine Sovereign Fund, much like the way the "Freedom of Information (FOI) program" was created — through Executive Order No. 2, which President Duterte signed on July 23, 2016, a few days after he became president.

$22. 9 income (equivalent to Dh84.1 billion or Php1.19 trillion) reportedly made by Singapore's Temasek sovereign wealth fund (SWF) in just 12 months in 2017.

9. How can the Philippines raise money for its own SWF?

Many would disagree with this point. They would argue, for example, that the country runs budget deficits year after year. Yet, this is not entirely true. And there are numerous practical sources for building an SWF for the Philippines.

To wit:

Plan A: Mineral resources. Think about all the gold, copper, gas, and other mineral resources the country is blessed with. On paper, under the Mining Act of 1995 (RA 7942), the Filipino people own the wealth of the land. In reality, miners get exclusive domain over mineral extraction, giving only a 2% royalty and leaving behind toxic waste. Royalties had been raised to 4% under the new TRAIN Law. But that's still ridiculously now. These mineral resources are finite. A fund will guarantee that future generations of Filipinos, not just the present, will also benefit, especially after the minerals (which took millions of years to form) run out.

While the Philippines is a highly mineralized country, Singapore does not have any: It even imports water from Malaysia. Yet Singapore, through Temasek, built several of the world's biggest SWFs. In 2017, Temasek reportedly made $22.9 billion in just 12 months (Dh84.1 billion or Php1.19 trillion). Singapore is only one-fifth the size of the Masbate island, which has awesome waterfalls and a gold mine covering 52 km2. There are at least 15 gold- and copper-rich provinces in the Philippines.

Plan B: Stolen wealth. Assets recovered from stolen wealth could be used to start a Philippine SWF. Billions of dollars were looted, deposited under assumed identity, in the past. Some of the loot had been returned, though a big part is still reportedly unaccounted for. As recently as November 2018, looters had been convicted in an anti-graft court, but their smart lawyers are simply good at stalling the imposition of penalties. The abundance of fake news and social media posts is now reversing, or erasing, the history of massive, systematic plunder.

Plan C. Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). This government-owned national gaming entity runs surpluses every year. One published report states that PCSO had Php5.07 billion in "unutilised funds" as of December 31, 2017, out of retail receipts of Php53 billion (about $1 billion) for the year.

Plan D: 'Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF)', also known as "pork barrel", is allocated by Philippine legislators to themselves each year. In the Php3.757-trillion national budget for 2019, a Php98.7-billion discretionary fund for the country's lawmakers had been "inserted". That's $1.86 billion. Even if half of these insertions are channeled to build a Philippines SWF, that's a substantial amount.

Plan E: "BBB". There's a 9 trillion-peso ($171 billion) spending warchest the Duterte government has earmarked for a massive infrastructure build-up, under the "Build-Build-Build" (BBB) program. Much of it funded by taxes, and Treasury bond issues. It just means the Filipino taxpayers are paying for it. Even if just an equivalent of 10 per cent of BBB funds go into the Philippines SWF, this would be equivalent to about $17 billion.

Plan F: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The BSP, the country’s central bank, holds $82.13 billion (as of January 2019) in gross international reserves (GIR). A nation’s GIRs are “liquid assets” used by the central monetary authority as a "tool" to stabilise prices, currency exchange rates and making foreign exchange available to pay for import. For years, BSP officials had toyed around with the idea of creating a Philippine wealth fund. But they need a legal framework before making any move. Even if the equivalent of 10 per cent of this GIR managed by the BSP is earmarked to start a Philippine SWF, it won't disrupt the country's forex position vis-a-vis imports.

$82. 13 b Gross international reserves of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as of end-January 2019.

Plan G: Unspent budget. Many Philippines government agencies are notorious for "underspending", meaning they ran budget surpluses, year after year, especially during President Benigno Aquino III's administration. Under President Duterte, underspending remained. While the rate improved, “underspending” still stood at 3% under Duterte in 2017, as admitted by then-Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno (now BSP governor).

President Rodrigo R. Duterte (left) administered the oath of office of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno in Malacañang Image Credit: Twitter

Plan H. Taxes / Bonds. Treasury bonds may also be issued to jump-start a Philippine SWF. This could be in the form of retail Treasury bonds, a highly sought-after way of raising cash to fund government spending.

The auction of five-year retail Treasury bonds (RTBs) was reportedly over 4 times oversubscribed the P30-billion minimum offering. The peso-denominated RTBs offer opened on February 26 and closed on March 8, 2019. It was the fifth RTB offer under the Duterte administration. Image Credit: File

The above options show there's no shortage of cash to create a state-owned wealth fund for the Philippines.

10. How big are SWF assets?

Globally, there are about $8 trillion owned or controlled by SWFs, according to the SWF Institute.

$ 8 trillion Funds and assets under the control of the world's sovereign wealth funds.

11. Where can a Philippine wealth fund invest?

There are many options: Stocks, corporate bonds, properties, tech companies and innovators, precious minerals.

Fort Bonifacio is a state-owned property development in the suburb of Manila. Bonifacio High Street, the central retail and entertainment hub of Bonifacio Global City, is built on a former military camp.

12. Who will manage the Philippine wealth fund?

The most logical manager is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). The fund may employ international fund managers. Globally, there are 400 asset managers with 10 years of reported assets growth. In terms of the enabling law, it may prescribe the selection of fund managers only from among the top performers.

13. What safeguards are needed to preserve, grow the fund?

Easy. Smack down thieves — no matter their family name — with deterrent penalties. Transparency is the key. The experience of wealthy countries show it is possible to preserve a wealth fund, virtually in perpetuity. Sufficient safeguards are necessry to guard against oligarchic plunder. This, alone, would do a lot of good to end generational poverty in the country.

One safeguard may take the form of legislative "oversight" (i.e. House and Senate) to ensure no pilferage happens, and earnings are used for the intended beneficiaries. The SWF law or Executive Order, can set clear rules on how the fund should be run and the limits on how much of it earnings (5%?) may be spent.

14. Who can benefit from the fund's earnings?

One obvious beneficiary would be the "4Ps" programme. This is a highly successful hunger-buster for the "poorest of the poor" — 4.1 million indigent Filipinos currently fall under 4Ps. Under 4Ps, Filipino household beneficiaries receive 500 pesos ($10 USD) per month and 300 pesos ($5 USD) per child each month for the duration of the academic year. It's not a dole out, but conditional cash that gives poor families a compelling incentive to keep their children in school. The result: High school graduates, in general, get a better shot at life than leavers.

Moreover, there are 3.11 million indigent Filipino seniors (2018 budget: Php13.9 billion, $263.16m), while 1.5 million children are under the Supplementary Feeding Programme (2018 budget: Php3.15 billion, $59.6m).

15. How much money does a sovereign wealth fund make?

This is the most interesting — and fascinating — part. Many SWFs posted an average of 7 to 8 per cent per year over a 20-year period. Following the simple "Rule of 72" formula, it means assets could double after about 9 years.

Say, for example, a Philippine-owned wealth fund accumulates $100 billion in assets, earning 8 per cent annually, that's equivalent to $8 billion (about Php471.5 billion) in cash flow every year.

There will be years, when markets are down, that the fund won't make any money. But over the long-term, decent returns can be realised. Statistically, stock investments face nearly zero risks over a 20-year period. Treasury bonds have zero risk, even over a shorter term. They key is professional management, of which there's an abundance, even within the Philippines.

16. What can you do with Php471.5 billion each year?

Much. It's an great problem to have.

When put to good use, a fully-grown Philippine-owned wealth fund could end absolute poverty in the Philippines within 10 years.

17. What are the threats to a wealth fund?

Dynastic plunder of the cash and assets

Weak legislation, which could expose it to pilferage and mismanagement

Lack of transparency and legislative oversight

Low awareness and financial literacy among Filipinos in general

Lack of political will or plain apathy from legislators, leaders

General lack of trust among Filipinos in their institutions

Culture of corruption, political patronage rife in the Philippines

Tribalism and legal manoeuvres in Philippine courts system that favour plunderers

18. As a Filipino, what can I do?

Let's learn more about it. Write, email, FB, message, tweet, chat up your Congressman, Senator, the Office of the President, BSP central bank goveror to support moves creating an SWF for the Philippines. Please consider linking or sharing this on your social post.