MANILA: Japanese giant Mitsubishi Corp. said on Friday it is investing $320 million in Philippine fintech unicorn Mynt, buying half of Manila-based conglomerate Ayala's stake in the financial services company.

Japan's largest trading company will purchase a 50 per cent stake in Ayala-owned AC Ventures Corp., which has a 13 percent stake in Mynt, the Philippine company said in a separate statement.

The fintech unicorn had a valuation of around $5 billion in August and owns GCash, the Philippines' largest mobile wallet service.

Mitsubishi said it expects the Philippines - where access to banking is low leading to a surge in e-wallet users - to have the highest population and economic growth among the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.