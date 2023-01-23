Karachi: Renowned Pakistan hotelier and humanitarian figure Byram D. Avari passed away in Karachi after a protracted illness on Monday. He was 81.

He was under treatment at a private hospital where surgery was performed on his large intestine. Later, his health condition deteriorated.

Besides being a pioneering businessman in the Pakistani hotel industry, Avari was a prominent member of the Parsi community. He also earned distinction for Pakistan in the sport of sailing.

Condolences poured in from people in different walks of life who praised the services of Avari for the hospitality business and philanthropic work in the country.

Avari was also a prominent member of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan whose events are held at his hotel.

He managed a chain of hotels in the country and abroad named after his family.

Avari twice won gold medals for Pakistan in Asian Games in sailing in 1978 and 1982.

He won the 1982 Asian Games gold medal with his wife.

Avari was awarded pride of performance by the federal government in 1982. He also served as the honorary Consul General of Canada in Karachi.

In December 2021, the Sindh Government named a road leading to Karachi Port, after the father of Avari, Dinshaw B Avari, for launching the family hospitality business soon after the creation of Pakistan.

People from different walks of life took to social media to praise the business and humanitarian services of Avari.

In his condolence message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, said that Avari was a big name in the Pakistani business community and philanthropic circles.

Former president, Asif Ali Zardari, said that the late Avari as a leading businessman had done his best to serve the country.

Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, said Avari had performed a major role to promote the Pakistani hotel industry.

He said that Avari also had performed well in the sport of sailing and rendering humanitarian service for the downtrodden countrymen.

He said the hospitality sector of Pakistan had suffered an irreparable loss due to the demise of Avari.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said the services of Avari for the uplift of the downtrodden communities and Parsi community in Pakistan would always be remembered.