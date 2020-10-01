A girl in Pakistan’s city of Lahore was saved from a kidnapping bid because of her quick-thinking seven-year-old brother on September 29.
The incident occurred in the city’s Model Town area.
The children, Saddam and Meher-un-Nissa, had gone to get drinking water for their house when a man came and tried to kidnap the girl, according to local media reports. The girl’s age is unclear.
The boy started shouting and screaming, making enough noise to grab the attention of a nearby police officer, who rushed to help the children, local media reported.
The policeman managed to catch the man and took the culprit to the nearest police station.
The children’s father registered an attempted kidnapping case against him.
Recent cases of violence against women and girls have sparked outrage in the country. Recently, protests took place nationwide after a rape case of a woman waiting at a Lahore motorway came to light.