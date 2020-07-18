Pictures of the abuse went viral with #childabuse trending in Pakistan

Image Credit: Twitter

Police in Pakistan’s province of Sindh, yesterday, arrested a retired teacher from Khairpur district after his images and videos, abusing a 10-year-old boy, went viral online, on July 16.

The suspect, identified as Sarang Shar, was apprehended on the evening of July 17, after evading arrest earlier, Sindh Police told local news outlets.

Sukkur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Fida Hussain Mastoi said that police had conducted a raid at the suspect's hometown, but, he had managed to escape, according to local media reports.

Sindh Police, @sindhpolicedmc, took to Twitter to share an update: “Khairpur Police takes immediate action on an incident of sodomy against two students in Thari Mirwah. Registered FIR, and arrested the main culprit Sarang Shar within 24 hours…”

A picture showing the teacher abusing a minor boy was widely shared on Twitter, with residents and activists demanding immediate arrest of the suspect, and justice for the victims.

Shar tutored the students at a private property, where most of the abuse occurred, it was reported by news outlets.

All the students who were studying at his tuition centre were aged between 10 to 12 years.

Pakistani news outlets reported that two first information reports (FIR) have been registered against the teacher on rape charges, on the complaint of parents of two victims.

“Schoolchildren were going to his tuition centre at a private premises since government schools are currently closed,” the DIG was quoted as saying.

Apparently, the suspect had retired recently from a government job as a schoolteacher.

Following the incident, the hashtag #childabuse trended on Twitter in Pakistan, and social media users demanded action against him.

Many also asked for stricter punishment from authorities in all cases of abuse against minors.

Tweep @_Aleeha_ wrote: “#ChildAbuse its time for government to take serious action against child rape. No tolerance.”