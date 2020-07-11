A Member of the National Assembly (MNA) in Pakistan has claimed that it “takes more than 18 months to even have a child after marriage”, while defending the lack of progress made by the country’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A viral video of the comment left netizens in splits.
He made the comment during a live television interview, on the show ‘News Line with Rida Saifee’, aired on the Karachi-based channel K21 News, on July 1.
The MNA Sana Ullah Khan was discussing the newly announced budget and its repercussions for the public. And, the host, Saifee, had begun the show talking about the inflation in the country.
“[Pakistan Prime Minister] Imran Khan had said that he will improve the unemployment rate and provide housing. In 18 months even a child isn’t born after marriage,” Sana Ullah said in the clip that is making rounds on social media.
The comment left the host and guest speakers laughing.
Tweep @hyzaidi shared the video and wrote: “A new record. PTI MNA defends lack of progress by claiming that it’s too soon to judge because ‘even a child cannot be born in 18 months after marriage!’”
The clip has been viewed over 92,000 times and gotten over 100 comments.
Twitter user @Aslam_44 wrote: “Such ignorant [people] are [there] in every party. Sad and bad thing is they become MNAs, MPAs (Member of Provincial Assembly) etc.”
Referencing PTI’s political slogan, Twitter user @NoorAfnanAhmed posted: “How shameful. They don't even [have] knowledge of ordinary life and they come for reforming and transforming ‘New Pakistan’.”
While some thought that Sana Ullah made the comment accidentally.
Tweep @ThoughtsTweter said it was a: “Slip of tongue.”