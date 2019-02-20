To start with, this has been a tragic and horrible incident where lives have been lost. This is something that has to be universally condemned by people of society, politicians and governments across the world. The solution lies in resolving the matter which quite honestly has been inflated. The solution to tackle terrorism is not violence, but educating people on how we can lead a better life and create open spaces for dialogue. That will be the only way one will give up violence, not indulge in such horrible ideologies and get intoxicated with views to kill people. Educating the youth is equally important so people don’t fall for false news or fake opinion. Open dialogue and communication is the key.