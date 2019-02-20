“I have lived in Dubai for over 12 years with as many Indian friends as from Pakistan. Although our borders have divided us, I think both countries have more in common in terms of food, culture, music and colour. Scratch the surface and we are exactly the same within. History is witness to great countries waging wars to resolve problems. But solutions came about only when people sat across the table and resolved their differences amicably. Could anyone have imagined travelling from East to West Germany or across Europe on a single visa? Well, it has happened and we are all witness to it. If they can move forward, so can we. I don’t think any educated and enlightened person on either side of the border supports violence. The only way forward is through peaceful negotiations.”