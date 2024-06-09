Preparations are in full swing in the national capital for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Around 1,100 Delhi Police traffic personnel have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public regarding traffic movement. Arrangements have been made for the delegates attending the ceremony. Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the event.

Several leaders and state heads from neighboring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighborhood First' policy. Delhi has been declared a "no-flying" zone. During this time, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft has been banned in the national capital. The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on X, stating: "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or parachuting from aircraft, etc., over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by using them."