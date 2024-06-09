New Delhi: On Sunday morning, Narendra Modi offered tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in as Prime Minister. Modi was accompanied by Hardeep Singh Puri. He will take the oath for a record third time as PM today at 7:15 PM. Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oaths today.
Preparations are in full swing in the national capital for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Around 1,100 Delhi Police traffic personnel have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public regarding traffic movement. Arrangements have been made for the delegates attending the ceremony. Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the event.
Several leaders and state heads from neighboring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighborhood First' policy. Delhi has been declared a "no-flying" zone. During this time, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft has been banned in the national capital. The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on X, stating: "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or parachuting from aircraft, etc., over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by using them."
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5. Twenty-one NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. The BJP had previously won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.