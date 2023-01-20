New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs3 milion on Air India and suspended the License of pilot-in-command for three months in connection with the Air India urination case.

Moreover, the regulator has also imposed a penalty of Rs300,000 on Director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties on November 26, 2022.

The development in the case came a day after the airline banned the alleged accused Shankar Mishra for four months on the basis of a report by the internal committee.

The incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI-102 flight from New York to New Delhi, came to the notice of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 4, 2023 wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger, said a senior DGCA official.

The DGCA issued show-cause notices to Accountable Manager of Air India, Director in-flight Services of Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. The written reply of Air India and the personnel involved were examined, added the official.

Accordingly, enforcement actions have been taken in the instant case. “Financial Penalty of Rs30,00,000 has been imposed to Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. License of Pilot-In-Command of the said flight has been suspended for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. And, Financial Penalty of Rs300,000 has been imposed on Director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements,” said the regulator on Friday.

On Thursday, the independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger” and is banned from flying for a period of four months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).”

The airline also said that it will inform the regulator and other airlines accordingly. “The passenger has already been put on the airline’s “No Fly List”. Air India has shared a copy of the Internal Committee report with the DGCA and will also be intimating other airlines operating in the country,”